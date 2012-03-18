* Signs of stabilisation in U.S., euro zone economies
By Nick Edwards and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, March 18 The global economy has stepped
back from the brink of danger and signs of stabilisation are
emerging from the euro zone and the United States, but high debt
levels in developed markets and rising oil prices are key risks
ahead, the IMF said on Sunday.
"The global economy may be on a path to recovery, but there
is not a great deal of room for maneuver and no room for policy
mistakes," International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director,
Christine Lagarde, said in a speech in Beijing.
In a separate talk on the same day, Lagarde said that
China's yuan could become a reserve currency in the future,
adding that the country needed a roadmap for a stronger, more
flexible exchange rate system.
She said signs of stabilisation were emerging to show that
policy actions taken in the wake of the global financial crisis
were paying off, that U.S. economic indicators were looking a
little more upbeat and that Europe had taken an important step
forward in solving its crisis with the latest efforts on Greece.
"On the back of these collective efforts, the world economy
has stepped back from the brink and we have cause to be more
optimistic. Still, optimism must not lull us into a false sense
of security. There are still major economic and financial
vulnerabilities we must confront," Lagarde said.
The IMF chief cited still fragile financial systems burdened
by high public and private debt persists advanced economies as
the first of three major risks and said euro zone public sector
and bank rollover funding needs in 2012 were equivalent total
about 23 percent of GDP.
"Second, the rising price of oil is becoming a threat to
global growth. And, third, there is a growing risk that activity
in emerging economies will slow over the medium term," she said.
Lagarde also said youth unemployment should be tackled and
that all countries must persevere with their policy efforts if
the progress made in stabilising the global economy is to pay
off with better prospects ahead.
She said advanced economies must continue with macroeconomic
support and a balanced fiscal policy, together with financial
sector reforms and structural and institutional reforms to
repair the damage done by the crisis and to improve
competitiveness.
Meanwhile emerging market economies need to calibrate
macroeconomic policies both to guard against fallout from the
advanced economies as well as to keep overheating pressures in
check.
SEES A YUAN "ON PAR" WITH CHINA'S STATUS
Lagarde's comments on the yuan as a reserve currency were
the most direct endorsement to date by an IMF official of
China's ambitions for its currency.
"What is needed is a roadmap with a stronger and more
flexible exchange rate, more effective liquidity and monetary
management, with higher quality supervision and regulation, with
a more well-developed financial market, with flexible deposit
and lending rates, and finally with the opening up of the
capital account," she told a gathering of leading Chinese
policymakers and global business leaders.
"If all that happens, there is no reason why the renminbi
will not reach the status of a reserve currency occupying a
position on par with China's economic status."
Renminbi is another name for the yuan.
China operates a closed capital account system and its yuan
currency is tightly controlled, although Beijing has
said it wants to increase the international use of the yuan to
settle cross border trade and has undertaken a series of reforms
in recent years to that end.
Lagarde said China had showed leadership and adept policy
skills when the global financial crisis exploded and which might
have been worse but for the impetus it provided to growth and
stability.
China unveiled a massive 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion)
stimulus package for its economy at the end of 2008 as the
financial crisis reverberated around the world and global trade
-- which China's massive factory sector depends on for growth
and jobs -- shuddered to a standstill.
Lagarde further praised what she said was China's leadership
and influence in global institutions such as the IMF and G20
group of the world's 20 biggest economies.
"China has been instrumental in helping to make the global
economic system less prone to damaging crises," she said, adding
that lingering weaknesses in the global outlook reinforced the
importance of China maintaining a prominent role in global
policy discussions and accelerating reform in its own economy.
Lagarde said she saw three priorities for China, the first
to support growth; second, to shift its drivers of economic
growth away from investment and exports towards domestic
consumption; and third, to spread wealth more widely.
The IMF chief said it was crucial that the world's major
economies were working together with the same objective.
"We are all interconnected and we are all affected by each
other's policy actions. We need to prepare for success together.
If we stand together, the whole will be more than the sum of the
parts," Lagarde said.