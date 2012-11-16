MANILA Nov 16 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday it is
important that a crucial Eurogroup meeting next week on Greece
forges a deal that will put the insolvent country's economy on
sustainable path.
She also said European policymakers must implement policy
commitments to help lift the euro zone economy next year.
"It is not over until the fat lady sings as the saying
goes," Lagarde said when asked about the possibility of a Greek
deal next week. "It is a question of working hard, putting our
mind to it, making sure that we focus on the same objective
which is that the country in particular, Greece, can operate on
a sustainable basis, can recover, can get back on its feet, can
reaccess markets as early as possible."