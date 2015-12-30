* Says global medium-term growth prospects have weakened
* Describes normalising U.S. monetary policy as "healthy"
* Says most of developed world needs loose monetary policy
(Adds details, context)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Dec 30 Global economic growth will be
disappointing next year and the outlook for the medium-term has
also deteriorated, the head of the International Monetary Fund
said in a guest article for German newspaper Handelsblatt
published on Wednesday.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the prospect of
rising interest rates in the United States and an economic
slowdown in China were contributing to uncertainty and a higher
risk of economic vulnerability worldwide.
Added to that, growth in global trade has slowed
considerably and a decline in raw material prices is posing
problems for economies based on these, while the financial
sector in many countries still has weaknesses and financial
risks are rising in emerging markets, she said.
"All of that means global growth will be disappointing and
uneven in 2016," Lagarde said, noting that mid-term prospects
had also weakened as low productivity, ageing populations and
the effects of the global financial crisis dampened growth.
In October the IMF forecast that the world economy would
grow by 3.6 percent in 2016.
Lagarde said the start of a normalisation of U.S. monetary
policy and China's shift towards consumption-led growth were
"necessary and healthy" changes but needed to be carried out as
efficiently and smoothly as possible.
The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade this month and made clear that was a
tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle.
There are "potential spillover effects", with the prospect
of increasing interest rates there already having contributed to
higher financing costs for some borrowers, including in emerging
and developing markets, Lagarde said.
While countries other than highly developed economies were
generally better prepared for higher interest rates than
previously, she was concerned about their ability to absorb
shocks, she said.
Emerging market companies with debt in dollars and revenue
in sinking local currencies could struggle as the Fed begins
what is expected to be a series of interest rate increases.
Lagarde warned that rising U.S. interest rates and a
stronger dollar could lead to companies defaulting on their
payments and that this could "infect" banks and states.
But she said the risks associated with these changes could
be overcome by supporting demand, maintaining financial
stability and reforming structures.
"Most highly developed economies except the USA and possibly
Britain will continue to need loose monetary policy but all
countries in this category should comprehensively factor
spillover effects into their decision-making," Lagarde said.
She said emerging markets needed to improve monitoring of
the foreign exchange risks their big companies face.
Lagarde also said countries which export raw materials and
had scope for fiscal policy measures should use that so they can
adjust more smoothly to lower prices. Others should focus on
restructuring their budgets in a growth-friendly way such as
through tax and energy price reforms and changing their spending
priorities, she said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)