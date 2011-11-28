* Lagarde urges quick, comprehensive fix for Europe
* Says no talks under way to help Spain, Italy
* Praises economic policies in Peru
By Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Nov 28 Italy and Spain have not asked to
be rescued by the International Monetary Fund, the head of the
lender said on Monday as she urged European leaders to quickly
solve the region's festering debt crisis.
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the IMF can extend
financial lifelines only when governments ask for them and so
far help has only been extended to Portugal, Ireland and
Greece. For more see [ID:nL5E7LR1WL].
"At this point in time the IMF has not received any request
for assistance from, nor are we negotiating with, either Italy
or Spain," she said after meeting with Peruvian President
Ollanta Humala.
"We have offered our assistance for fiscal monitoring in
Italy," she said.
Lagarde is visiting fast-growing Peru and Latin American
heavyweights Brazil and Mexico this week to drum up support for
more global cooperation.
Analysts say the IMF may be looking to emerging markets to
help increase the size of its credit lines as European woes
mount. Brazil has long argued that global institutions should
be overhauled to reflect the growing importance of developing
countries.
Bond markets have been increasingly volatile on concerns
that German opposition to an expanded role for the European
Central Bank could leave countries without an important
financial backstop if one were needed.
Italian yields are now in the territory that forced Greece,
Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts and an auction on Tuesday
of up to 8 billion euros of BTP bonds will be a crucial test.
"As far as the European situation is concerned, clearly we
see the need for a comprehensive, rapid set of proposals that
can form a comprehensive solution, and the IMF can be part of
that," Lagarde said.
EU officials have indicated some sort of IMF program could
make sense for both Italy and Spain as part of a multi-pronged
response, involving the ECB and the euro zone rescue fund, to
supervise reforms and restore investor confidence in the
countries' sovereign debt.
Earlier on Monday, the IMF firmly denied an Italian
newspaper report that it was in talks to give a bailout to
Italy. [ID:nL5E7MR0YD]
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti is expected to unveil
tax measures on Dec. 5 to win back investor confidence, but
pressure from the markets could force him to act more quickly.
In Spain, the center-right People's Party, which is due to
form a new government by mid-December following last week's
elections, is considering applying for international aid as one
option to shore up its finances, sources close to the party
have told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7MP2R0]
PRAISE FOR PERU
Lagarde, who in the days before her visit to Peru called it
"a new rising star - surely among the new wave of leading
emerging markets" said the Andean country's economy would
likely grow 5.75 percent next year.
She also said developed countries could learn a lesson from
many Latin American countries, which once suffered economic
chaos but now enjoy stability thanks to prudent policies.
On her first official visit to Latin America since taking
the helm of the IMF, Lagarde praised President Ollanta Humala,
a leftist former army officer, for hewing to market-friendly
economic policies while trying to ensure the poor get a slice
of the country's growing wealth.
Humala, who took office in July, wants to cut the poverty
rate to 20 percent from 30 percent by the time he leaves office
in 2016.
Peru's economy was a basket case in the 1980s but growth
has since surged, allowing the country to build up record
foreign reserves and run a fiscal surplus that will finance a
stimulus package in 2012 aimed at blunting fallout from the
global slowdown.
"It's a pleasure to see how during an entire decade Peru
has had consistent growth, maintaining firm control over
monetary policy," she said.
(Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew
Hay)