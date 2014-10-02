WASHINGTON Oct 2 The global economy could be
stuck in a weak growth rut for a long time as countries struggle
to pull free from a past of high debt and unemployment, the head
of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
The economic rebound is even weaker than the IMF predicted
six months ago, and countries risk getting bound to a prolonged
period of sluggish growth, especially in the euro zone, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.
"Yes, there is a recovery but as we all know - and can all
feel it - the level of growth and jobs is simply not good
enough," Lagarde said, according to prepared remarks at
Georgetown University in Washington.
"The world needs to aim higher and try harder."
Lagarde also warned about financial risks, as asset
valuations in advanced economies have shot up while volatility
stays low, and more risky transactions start to migrate to the
shadow banking sector. And geopolitical risks could also derail
the recovery, she said.
She called on policymakers to do more to boost economic
growth and create jobs, including reforming labor market
policies and investing in infrastructure.
"Our main job now is to help the global economy shift gears
and overcome what has been so far a disappointing recovery: one
that is brittle, uneven, and beset by risk," Lagarde said.
"It means a mix of bolder policies to inject a 'new
momentum' that can overcome this 'new mediocre' that clouds the
future."
