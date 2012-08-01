WASHINGTON Aug 1 The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday vowed that the global lender will stand by troubled Greece and said general uncertainty over the future of the euro zone was clouding the horizon for the Spanish economy.

"The IMF never leaves the negotiating table," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters.

She said, however, there was more that the Greek authorities could do to fix problems in the heavily indebted country, including improving revenues by collecting more taxes from the wealthy and boosting structural reforms.