* IMF publishes World Economic Outlook update on July 16
* She says IMF will downgrade some of its forecasts
* Major and emerging economies showing signs of slowing
By Stanley White
TOKYO, July 6 The head of the International
Monetary Fund expressed concern on Friday at a deterioration in
the global economy, saying the outlook has become more worrying
as developed and big emerging nations show signs of slowing
down.
The comments by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde came
after the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and China's
central bank all eased monetary policy in a sign of the growing
alarm over the health of the world economy.
Financial markets will be glued later on Friday to news of
U.S. jobs data for the month of June for the latest sign on the
health of the world's biggest economy, which has shown signs of
losing momentum.
China, the world's second-biggest economy, releases a raft
of data next week, including on second-quarter GDP.
"In the last few months, the global outlook has been more
worrying for Europe, the United States and large emerging
markets," Lagarde said in a speech in Tokyo.
The IMF will downgrade some of its economic forecasts later
this month as economic data from major and emerging economies
has deteriorated in recent months, she said.
"The IMF's forecasts are likely to be lower than our
previous forecasts."
The IMF will publish an update to its World Economic Outlook
report on July 16.
She welcomed growing cooperation in Europe to tackle the
sovereign debt crisis but said that further fiscal cooperation
was needed.
In the IMF's April report, it revised upward its global
growth forecast for this year to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent in
January, and to 4.1 percent for 2013 from 3.9 percent
previously.
Lagarde acknowledged that the two main concerns for Japan's
economy were a further appreciation of the yen and risks posed
by Europe's debt crisis to demand for Japanese exports.
The yen is moderately overvalued and there is a risk
it could rise further if Europe's debt crisis spurs a flight
away from riskier assets, she said.