By Huw Jones
LONDON May 27 Progress in completing banking
reforms to plug gaps highlighted by the 2007-09 financial crisis
is too slow and is being hampered by fierce industry lobbying,
the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said banks were
holding more capital now than they did in the run-up to the
financial crisis when taxpayers had to shore up the sector.
"The bad news is that progress is still too slow, and the
finish line is still too far off," Lagarde told a conference on
economic inclusion in London.
While the task of reforming banks is complex, progress is
also being held back by "fierce industry pushback" and fatigue
that is bound to set in at this point in a long race, she said.
"A big gap is that the too-big-to-fail problem has not yet
been solved," Lagarde said, referring to the belief in markets
that governments will still step in to rescue the biggest banks
to avoid the mayhem seen when Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
The IMF estimated that the implicit subsidy or cheaper
funding costs from being too big to fail amounted to about $70
billion in the United States and up to $300 billion in the euro
zone.
Mark Carney, chairman of the Financial Stability Board, a
regulatory task force for the Group of 20 economies (G20), has
said he wants the too-big-to-fail phenomenon "cracked by
Christmas" but faces challenges in Europe and Asia.
Lagarde also called for regulators across the world to agree
a framework for winding down big banks in trouble.
"This is a hole in the financial architecture right now, and
it calls for countries to put the global good of financial
stability ahead of their parochial concerns," Lagarde said.
After the bruising experience of the financial crisis, trust
among international regulators is still not high enough as some
countries continue to take extra initiatives on bank capital to
keep local taxpayers off the hook.
The FSB is worried that such measures, like the Federal
Reserve's plans for extra capital requirements on foreign
lenders in the United States, will split capital markets.
Lagarde said, "We need to be mindful of the risks of
fragmenting the global financial system and hampering the flow
of credit to finance investment."
"But complexity is not an excuse for complacency and delay,"
she said.
