WASHINGTON, April 18 The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday member countries had committed $316 billion toward new IMF resources to help contain the debt crisis in the euro zone.

"We have commitments in excess of $316 billion and I have more in the bag," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said, speaking before meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington.

The figure is more than the $286 billion tallied on Tuesday after Japan, Sweden and Denmark said they would contribute the IMF pot of money.

The meetings of the World Bank and IMF member countries, which officially start on Friday, will try to raise around $400 billion in new money for the IMF, an issue that has taken on new urgency given increased borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.