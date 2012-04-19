By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, April 18 The head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday member countries
had committed $316 billion toward new IMF resources to help
contain the debt crisis in the euro zone.
"We have commitments in excess of $316 billion and I have
more in the bag," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told
the Bertelsmann Foundation think tank, speaking before meetings
of global finance chiefs in Washington.
The figure is more than the $286 billion tallied on Tuesday
after Japan, Sweden and Denmark said they would contribute the
IMF pot of money.
The meetings of the World Bank and IMF member countries,
which officially start on Friday, will try to raise around "$400
billion for the IMF, an issue that has taken on new urgency
given increased borrowing costs in Spain and Italy that has
reignited fears that the euro zone crisis will flare again.
Lagarde did not say where the additional money had come
from. On Tuesday, Japan pledged $60 billion to the IMF, becoming
the first non-European nation to commit to strengthen the Fund's
financial arsenal.
Sweden said it would commit $10 billion and increase the
amount to $14.7 billion later, while Denmark said it would give
$7 billion. Norway pledged $9.6 billion in December in addition
to $200 billion from the European Union.
More countries are expected to pony up funds in coming days
as the meetings get underway. The Group of 20 developed and
emerging economies will meet on Friday, where IMF resources are
likely to dominate discussions.
Emerging market countries, including China, Brazil and
Russia, have so far not committed any funding. They have said
that any new resources should be accompanied by more voting
power in the global lender.
The United States, which is facing a general election in
November, has said it will not be part of the fundraising
effort. However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
earlier on Wednesday threw its support behind the bid to boost
IMF resources.
Lagarde said global economic conditions were fragile at best
and "extremely unstable."
She said slightly stronger growth in the United States and
improved policies in the euro zone to deal with the sovereign
debt crisis meant risks to the global economic outlook had
abated.
However, she added: "All of that together is giving a little
bit of optimism but very tempered by instability that can be
triggered by any development on the market."