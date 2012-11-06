WASHINGTON Nov 6 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday named Alejandro Werner, a native of Mexico and
an investment banker, as director of the Western Hemisphere
department, after the previous chief resigned to head a
television network.
Werner, who was most recently head of corporate and
investment banking at BBVA Bancomer, the largest bank
in Mexico, will in January begin leading the IMF department that
oversees the United States and Latin America.
He replaces Nicolas Eyzaguirre, who left in July to become
head of Chile's Canal 13 TV network.
Werner holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and served in a variety of public policy
positions in Mexico, including as undersecretary of finance and
public credit, and head of research at Mexico's central bank. He
was also an economist at the IMF in 1995 and 1996.
"The Western Hemisphere Department has front-line
responsibility for economic surveillance of some of the world's
most systemically important economies," IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "With his impressive
wealth of experience, Alejandro will help the IMF to be even
more effective in serving our member countries in that area."