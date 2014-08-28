(Adds detail on growth forecasts, quotes)

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO Aug 28 The International Monetary Fund expects to reduce its growth estimates for Latin America in 2014 as investments cool amid a wider commodities-driven slowdown, said the organization's Western Hemisphere Director Alejandro Werner on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar in Chilean capital Santiago, Werner said individual country growth estimates would likely be revised downward for Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Venezuela.

"We are seeing a very significant deceleration for Latin America in 2014 that will partially reverse towards 2015 and 2016," he said.

"But even so we are a seeing a future for Latin America in the next years that is substantially weaker than that of the last decade."

Many of Latin America's commodities-driven economies enjoyed red-hot growth in the 2000's, propelled by a surging China that demanded copper, soy and other Latin American exports.

But a shift in China's economic model was creating a scenario of cooler growth ahead, said Werner.

"This rebalancing of accounts in China, with a reduction in the importance of investment and a growing importance in family consumption is a very fine balance that at some point in the next three to four years could make for a significant surprise," he said.

Growth in Latin America would probably be around 3 percent over the next five years rather than the 4 percent previously forecast, said Werner.

The IMF is due to give its next regional estimates in October. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)