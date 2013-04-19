* Brazil, Latin American economies in slower growth path
* IMF sees commodity prices trending lower in coming years
* Region must boost productivity for faster long-term growth
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 19 Brazil and other Latin
American countries need to realize their economic boom could be
over because of cooler global demand for their minerals and farm
goods, International Monetary Fund officials said on Friday.
Brazil's economy grew rapidly leading up to the global
financial crisis, helping raise its stature on the global stage
when the world's policymakers turned to prop up their economies.
But since then, aside from a year of sharp growth in 2010,
Brazil has posted lackluster growth.
Speaking at the IMF's semi-annual meetings in Washington,
the Fund's officials said there was no reason to think Brazil
would return to rapid economic growth anytime soon.
That is because the boom in Brazil was fueled by rapid price
gains in the commodities it exports - also benefiting countries
such as Peru, Chile and Argentina - rather than policy changes
to make its economy more productive.
"In the case of Brazil, nothing fundamental changed," said
Miguel Savastano, deputy director of the IMF's western
hemisphere department. "The restraints ... that influenced the
behavior of Brazil in the previous 10 years are still there."
Brazil is one of the world's top producers of commodities
like iron ore and soy beans, whose values surged over the last
decade due to China's voracious appetite for raw materials. This
has helped millions of Brazilians enter the middle class.
The IMF said this week in its World Economic Outlook report
that commodity prices will likely soften over the next five
years. That explains part of why the IMF doesn't see Brazil's
economy growing faster than 4.2 percent in any year through
2018, the last year for which it provided a forecast.
Annual growth of 4.2 percent would be faster than the 3
percent rate that the IMF predicts in Brazil this year, but well
below the blustery 7.5 percent chalked up in 2010.
"The region as a whole - and Brazil might be the country
where we are seeing this phenomena first - will be showing some
slowdown from ... the golden years," said Alejandro Werner,
director of the IMF's western hemisphere department.
This raises pressure on Brazil and other commodity producers
to undertake more reforms to boost economic growth over the long
term.
The region has made strides in recent decades at improving
fiscal and monetary stability. But compared to the developed
world, Latin America still suffers from very low rates of
productivity, which means its workers produce less per hour than
their counterparts in rich nations. Analysts say shoddy roads
and ports make Latin America less productive, as does the
prevalence of tiny, inefficient companies in the region.
The slowdown in Latin American growth means central bankers
might need to be even more cautious than normal.
When economies settle into weaker paths of growth, inflation
tends to heat up when exceeding the new normal growth rate. On
average, the region grew 5.3 percent per year between 2003 and
2008. Over the coming five years, the IMF expects growth will
average just under 4 percent.
Inflation is already surging in Brazil, which on Wednesday
raised interest rates for the first time in two years.
"The policy mix in the countries in Latin America should be
adapting towards economies that will be growing less," Werner
said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)