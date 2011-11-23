(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 23 Economic activity in Lebanon
is showing signs of a pick-up and growth could reach 3 to 4
percent in 2012, although risks are elevated, the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
The IMF said risks to Lebanon's outlook are "high and to
the downside," due to global economic uncertainty and regional
unrest, particularly in neighboring Syria, where the army has
struggled to crush an eight-month uprising against President
Bashar al-Assad.
The IMF said growth this year should reach between 1 to 2
percent, down sharply from several years of sustained growth of
around 8 percent. Growth ground to a halt for the first six
months of the year due to domestic political tensions.
"Strong domestic policies are needed to instill
confidence," the IMF said in a statement following annual
consultations with Lebanon's government.
Kristina Kostial, IMF mission chief to Lebanon, called for
a "prudent" 2012 budget in which fiscal policies target a small
primary surplus and keep the debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward
path.
Allowing interest rates on Lebanese pound T-bills, with
maturities of less than 7 years, to rise would allow the
treasury to return to market financing, Kostial said, without
elaborating.
Parliamentary approval for new borrowing in foreign
currency would allow Lebanon to benefit from low global
interest rates and high foreign exchange liquidity of domestic
banks, Kostial added.
"Medium-term fiscal policies should be anchored in reducing
the debt-to-GDP ratio," Kostial said. "There is scope for
revenue and expenditure measures to create fiscal space for
both a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio and higher social and
capital spending," she added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dan Grebler)