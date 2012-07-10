(Adds details on election, rebuilding)
WASHINGTON, July 10 Libya's economy is likely to
rebound sharply this year from a deep contraction in 2011 as the
country rebuilds from civil war and oil production recovers to
levels last seen during Muammar Gaddafi's rule, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In a report on Libya's economy resulting from an IMF mission
in May but published only now, the fund forecast growth will
skyrocket 116.6 percent in 2012 following a contraction of 60
percent last year.
Growth next year is likely to slow to 16.5 percent and 13.2
percent in 2014 as the effects of the war on the economy wane,
the IMF added.
Such impressive rebounds in growth are not unusual in
countries emerging from conflict when the economy is boosted by
rebuilding projects and pent-up private demand.
The IMF statement on Libya comes as the country awaits the
outcome of a historic vote on Saturday to elect a national
assembly.
While Libya's government can afford the current high rates
of spending in the short term, the IMF estimated that it is not
sustainable over the longer term and will push the budget into
deficit from 2015.
"A more thorough analysis of sustainability based on the
present value of financial assets and future oil extraction
indicates that from 2012, public spending will exceed the
sustainable, long-term level by over 10 percent of GDP," the
fund added.
The IMF also warned that continued political uncertainty,
insecurity and the possibility of a drop in global oil prices
were all risks to Libya's economic outlook.
Last week around half of Libya's oil exporting capacity was
shut down and production cut by about 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd) from about 1.3 million bpd after protests by groups
demanding autonomy for eastern Libya, the source of most of the
country's oil.
The oil price at which Libya's budget is balanced is
about$91 per barrel in 2012, an increase from $58 a barrel in
2010, and is set to exceed $100 a barrel from 2013, the IMF
said.
Brent crude prices traded at about $97 a barrel on Tuesday.
A deeper crisis in the euro zone and sharper slowdown in the
world economy could push global oil prices lower, which would be
pose challenges for Libya's oil dependent economy, the IMF said.
As Libya's imports return to normal, consumer price
inflation should be contained at 10 percent despite pressure on
prices from supply bottlenecks in housing and transportation, it
said.
The fund added, however, that a drop in the country's high
level of unemployment is not likely without reforms.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Gary
Crosse)