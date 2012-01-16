Jan 16 Europe will see a "downward spiral of collapsing confidence" if no further action is taken, and Asia faces challenges of continued structural reforms, said David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

"Without ... action, Europe will be swept into a downward spiral of collapsing confidence, stagnant growth and fewer jobs," Lipton told the Fifth Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Monday.

He said last week that China's economy was being weighed down by slowing growth in the United States and the European Union, but the possibility of a hard landing should be ruled out.