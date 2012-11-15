WASHINGTON Nov 14 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday that it had reached an $18 million loan
agreement with Mali.
The loan to the land-locked African country comes under the
IMF's Rapid Credit Facility, a quick-disbursing fund for poor
countries recovering from natural disasters or conflict. Mali
descended into chaos after a military coup in March.
The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's board
early next year.
Mali received a $46 million loan from the IMF last year but
cancelled it after soldiers toppled the president and al
Qaeda-linked militants seized northern cities.
A leading producer of gold and cotton, Mali faces a budget
shortfall in 2012, especially since the European Union and the
United States suspended aid after the coup.
"Mali's economy is traversing a difficult period," Christian
Josz, head of the IMF's mission, said in a statement. "Already
under stress from the very poor 2011-12 harvest, it was severely
affected by the March 2012 coup d'état and its aftermath."
The IMF said national income should shrink 1.5 percent in
2012 before rebounding to 4 percent or 5 percent in 2013.
The Fund said that the government did well to cut public
investment and reduce subsidies on oil and cooking gas,
resulting in a "modest" budget deficit.
For 2013, Mali faces a budget shortfall of $110 million, but
it will freeze spending unless it is able to plug the gap with
development aid from donors, the IMF said.