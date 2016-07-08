WASHINGTON, July 8 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday she has nominated Tao Zhang, deputy governor of China's central bank, to serve as an IMF deputy managing director effective Aug. 22.

Assuming no objections from the IMF's executive board, Zhang will succeed Min Zhu, who will step down from the position on July 25. Like Zhang, Zhu also is a Chinese national who previously had served as deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

Zhang has served in several positions at the PBOC, including as head of the bank's legal affairs department and as head of its financial survey and statistics department. He also has worked at the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and has degrees from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Tsinghua University in Beijing. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)