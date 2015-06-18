(Adds reaction from Hong Kong regulator, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 18 Central banks may need to become
"market makers of last resort" if there is not enough liquidity
during volatile sell-offs, a senior International Monetary Fund
official said on Thursday.
Regulators worry that when interest rates begin rising from
their prolonged low levels there will be a stampede for the
exits by bond investors and that markets won't have the
liquidity or capacity to deal with it smoothly.
The prospect that the Federal Reserve may start raising
rates later this year has already prompted "taper tantrums" or
severe volatility in global financial markets.
Jose Vinals, director of the IMF's capital markets
department, said market liquidity has shrunk as capital
requirements on banks have increased but that there was no
simple relationship between the two.
Central banks buying bonds to conduct unprecedented stimulus
programmes over the last three years -- most recently the
European Central Bank -- have also been blamed for sucking
volume out of the market, making it less liquid.
Vinals said it was unclear whether markets were simply more
volatile or whether there were systemic consequences, but it
would take time to find a solution,
"The time it takes for the global regulatory community and
central banking world to find a solution this time may be longer
than the time where one episode of big illiquidity happens,"
Vinals told a meeting of the International Organization of
Securities Commission (IOSCO) in London.
"Then the question is what to do. In my view the only thing
that can be done at that time is that central banks should
become again market makers of last resort."
Ashley Alder, chief executive officer of Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Commission, said central banks acting as
market markers of last resort was the "last thing" he wanted to
see.
"If you react to that by piling more intervention on
intervention, you encourage more untoward risk taking and you
end up with even greater amount of mispriced risk," Alder told
the conference.
"You end up with a never-ending cycle that is harder and
harder to get out of," Alder added.
IOSCO agreed this week to review market liquidity given what
has happened in bond markets.
Some regulators are leery of intervening, noting that
markets have always gone up and down and that incorrect
intervention could create problems elsewhere.
"We simply don't have the right amount of data to understand
what we are dealing with in today's markets," Alder said.
