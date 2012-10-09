The IMF said the global economic slowdown is worsening as it cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April and warned U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix their economic ills would prolong the slump. Global growth is too weak to bring down unemployment and what little momentum exists is coming primarily from central banks, the International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook. The report was released before the IMF twice-yearly meeting, which will be held in Tokyo later this week, of world finance ministers and central bankers in Washington. European policymakers, under pressure from the United States, China and other countries, are trying to come up with a bolder response to the near bankruptcy of Greece, which threatens other euro zone countries and the world economy. Double-click on the codes in brackets to read stories about the World Economic Outlook and the meetings. TOP STORIES - GLOBAL FORECASTS > IMF warns global slowdown deepens, prods US, Europe > U.S. must avoid fiscal cliff, Canada quell housing > IMF cuts euro zone outlook, says ECB could cut rates > IMF cuts China, India, emerging Asia forecasts > IMF trims Japan forecast, more easing may be needed > IMF: UK should defer spending cuts if growth weak > IMF cuts Latin America outlook on global weakness > Euro zone crisis denting CIS regional growth > IMF cuts Africa 2012 GDP forecast, raises 2013 > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2012, 2013 OTHER TOP STORIES: > France defends growth forecast after IMF downgrade > Egypt eyes IMF deal in weeks to shore up economy > IMF forecasts for Iran show limited sanction hit > Hungary govt media says won't "give in" to IMF > IMF sees Greece missing debt targets by 2017 > Spain,Europgroup aim for more realistic deficit cuts > Euro zone, IMF mull 2-year Greek bailout extension > Braving protests, Merkel flies to Athens HIGHLIGHTS > IMF World Economic Outlook ANALYSIS > IMF vote reform bogged down by delays, deadlock > IMF's uneasy role in euro zone crisis INTERVIEWS > IMF calls on U.S. to address fiscal cliff COMMENTARY > IMF's long-term worry: higher rates > IMF forecasting faults don't change need for cuts ((Asia Economics and Markets Desk; +65 6870 3840)