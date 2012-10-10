The International Monetary Fund urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the global financial system. The Fund said the euro area's debt crisis was a key threat and the risks to global financial stability had risen in the last six months, leaving confidence "very fragile." "Despite many important steps already taken by policymakers, this agenda remains critically incomplete, exposing the euro area to a downward spiral of capital flight, breakup fears and economic decline," the IMF said in its Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) released on Wednesday. The report adds to the gloomy backdrop to the IMF's semi-annual meeting to be held in Tokyo later this week. On Tuesday, it said the global economic slowdown was worsening as it cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April. Double-click on the codes in brackets to read stories about the World Economic Outlook and the meetings. TOP STORIES FROM IMF MEETING > IMF chides EU for "critically incomplete" response > IMF encouraged on Spain, official says > PBOC chief pulls out of meeting amid Japan row > ECB's Noyer says lowering rates not a priority > What's Next: Diary of IMF, World Bank events OTHER TOP STORIES: > Merkel tells irate Greeks painful reforms will pay > Draghi says euro zone faces long road to recovery > Spain may get nod to ease pace of fiscal cuts > Recession forces Italy to up 2012 borrowing target > Hungary govt media says won't "give in" to IMF > IMF sees Greece missing debt targets by 2017 > Egypt eyes IMF deal in weeks to shore up economy > IMF forecasts for Iran show limited sanction hit NEW IMF GLOBAL FORECASTS > IMF warns global slowdown deepens, prods US, Europe > U.S. must avoid fiscal cliff, Canada quell housing > IMF cuts euro zone outlook, says ECB could cut rates > IMF cuts China, India, emerging Asia forecasts > IMF trims Japan forecast, more easing may be needed > IMF: UK should defer spending cuts if growth weak > IMF cuts Latin America outlook on global weakness > Euro zone crisis denting CIS regional growth > IMF cuts Africa 2012 GDP forecast, raises 2013 > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2012, 2013 HIGHLIGHTS > IMF Global Financial Stability Report > IMF seminars, speeches with monetary policymakers ANALYSIS > IMF vote reform bogged down by delays, deadlock > IMF's uneasy role in euro zone crisis INTERVIEWS > IMF calls on U.S. to address fiscal cliff > S.Africa finmin sees "new normality" for rand COMMENTARY > IMF's long-term worry: higher rates > IMF forecasting faults don't change need for cuts