The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday released its World Economic Outlook ahead of the gathering of world finance leaders for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank later this week. The IMF trimmed its global growth forecasts for both this year and next because of fiscal tightening in the United States and Europe's continuing struggles. For stories on the meetings, see below. For a diary of the week's events, see WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK > IMF trims global growth forecast, sees bumpy recover > IMF policy recommendations for global economy > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2013, 2014 INTERVIEWS > Japan monetary policy likely to win G20 understanding-FX chief OTHER TOP STORIES > BoE's King stresses limits of monetary policy > G20 feeling less heat over "currency wars" - Canada > U.S. to push global demand growth at G20 meetings > Italy on right path, Slovenia has room to fix banks-IMF > IMF official said U.S. fiscal policy dragging heavily > EXCLUSIVE-G20 to mull cutting debt to well below 90 pct/GDP > Africa to have robust growth, must work on poverty -World Bank > IMF says will list Australian, Canadian dollars as reserves (Washington newsroom)