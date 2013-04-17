Global policymakers will discuss the impact of unprecedented monetary policy easing at meetings in Washington this week along with the approach central banks will need to use to eventually wean the world off super-cheap funds. Finance officials from the Group of 20 will be gathering later this week before the formal spring meetings in Washington of World Bank and International Monetary Fund. For stories on the meetings, see below. For a diary of the week's events, see TOP STORIES > PREVIEW-Central bank stimulus in the spotlight at IMF, G20 > IMF frets about U.S. corporate borrowing excesses > Egypt-IMF talks "haven't failed" - presidency > BoE's King stresses limits of monetary policy > G20 feeling less heat over "currency wars" - Canada > U.S. to push global demand growth at G20 meetings WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK > IMF trims global growth forecast, sees bumpy recover > IMF policy recommendations for global economy > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2013, 2014 INTERVIEWS > Japan monetary policy likely to win G20 understanding-FX chief > IMF's Shinohara welcomes BOJ easing, warns of risks OTHER TOP STORIES > Italy on right path, Slovenia has room to fix banks-IMF > IMF official said U.S. fiscal policy dragging heavily > EXCLUSIVE-G20 to mull cutting debt to well below 90 pct/GDP > Africa to have robust growth, must work on poverty -World Bank > IMF says will list Australian, Canadian dollars as reserves (Washington newsroom)