Global policymakers will discuss the impact of unprecedented monetary policy easing at meetings in Washington this week along with the approach central banks will need to use to eventually wean the world off super-cheap funds. Finance officials from the Group of 20 will be gathering later this week before the formal spring meetings in Washington of World Bank and International Monetary Fund. For stories on the meetings, see below. For a diary of the week's events, see TOP STORIES > Global finance leaders to discuss IMF voting power reforms > IMF's Lagarde to be questioned in French misconduct case > Spain needs more time for fiscal consolidation -IMF's Lagarde > EXCLUSIVE-G20 to mull cutting debt to well below 90 pct/GDP > PREVIEW-Central bank stimulus in the spotlight at IMF, G20 > IMF frets about U.S. corporate borrowing excesses > Egypt-IMF talks "haven't failed" - presidency > BoE's King stresses limits of monetary policy > G20 feeling less heat over "currency wars" - Canada > U.S. to push global demand growth at G20 meetings HIGHLIGHTS > Thursday's Highlights-IMF, World Bank, G20 meetings > HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK > IMF trims global growth forecast, sees bumpy recover > IMF policy recommendations for global economy > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2013, 2014 INTERVIEWS > EU to spread out debt reduction effort to help growth > Next BoE chief Carney praises Fed's guidance stance > FSB's Carney wants Libor reform tackled by spring 2014 > Japan monetary policy likely to win G20 understanding-FX chief > IMF's Shinohara welcomes BOJ easing, warns of risks OTHER TOP STORIES > IMF chief says hopes for loan deal with Egypt > Italy on right path, Slovenia has room to fix banks-IMF > IMF official said U.S. fiscal policy dragging heavily > Africa to have robust growth, must work on poverty -World Bank > IMF says will list Australian, Canadian dollars as reserves COMMENTARY > BREAKINGVIEWS-IMF devalues own advice with warnings overload (Washington newsroom)