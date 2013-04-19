Finance leaders of the G20 economies on Friday edged away from a long-running drive toward government austerity in rich nations, rejecting the idea of setting hard targets for reducing national debt in a sign of worries over a sluggish global recovery. The G20 leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. For stories on the meetings, see below. For a diary of the week's events, see. TOP STORIES > G20 backs off austerity drive, rejects hard debt cut targets > TEXT-G20 communique after meeting in Washington > HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank, G20 meetings in Washington > G20 pushes tax data exchange, Swiss seen as laggards > G20 urges EU to complete banking union fast, Germany digs in > Japan's Aso says "Abenomics" not aimed at weakening yen > Global finance leaders to discuss IMF voting power reforms OTHER STORIES > India sees BRICS development bank agreed by 2014 summit > UK's Osborne hit by call for austerity rethink, downgrade > Latin America's new normal is weaker growth - IMF > Egypt's Mursi fails to secure loan, grain from Russia > IMF says hopes to conclude Egypt talks as quickly as feasible > UK turns to court to fight euro zone transaction tax plan > No law change needed for bank union completion-EU officials > UK's Osborne locks horns with IMF economist over austerity > IMF - hoping to conclude Egypt talks as quickly as feasible' > ECB's Weidmann tempers rate cut expectations > FSB's Carney wants Libor reform tackled by spring > Next Bank of England chief praises U.S. rate signals > IMF's Lagarde to be questioned in French misconduct case > Spain needs more time for fiscal consolidation -IMF's Lagarde > EXCLUSIVE-G20 to mull cutting debt to well below 90 pct/GDP > IMF frets about U.S. corporate borrowing excesses > BoE's King stresses limits of monetary policy > Latvia no haven for funds from Cyprus - central bank > Swedish, French officials urge EU to push for bank union > Slovenia must restructure, privatise banks to avoid bailout > IMF chief says hopes for loan deal with Egypt > Italy on right path, Slovenia has room to fix banks-IMF > IMF official said U.S. fiscal policy dragging heavily > Africa to have robust growth, must work on poverty -World Bank > IMF says will list Australian, Canadian dollars as reserves HIGHLIGHTS > Friday's Highlights-IMF, World Bank, G20 meetings > Thursday's Highlights-IMF, World Bank, G20 meetings > HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK > IMF trims global growth forecast, sees bumpy recover > IMF policy recommendations for global economy > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2013, 2014 INTERVIEWS > EU to spread out debt reduction effort to help growth > Next BoE chief Carney praises Fed's guidance stance > FSB's Carney wants Libor reform tackled by spring 2014 > Japan monetary policy likely to win G20 understanding-FX chief > IMF's Shinohara welcomes BOJ easing, warns of risks COMMENTARY > BREAKINGVIEWS-IMF crowd should cut Japan some slack > BREAKINGVIEWS-IMF devalues own advice with warnings overload (Washington newsroom)