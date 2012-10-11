The IMF backed giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that cutting too far, too fast would do more harm than good. But Germany pushed back and said back-tracking on debt-reduction goals would only hurt confidence, a stance that suggested some disagreement between the International Monetary Fund and Europe's largest creditor country. Double-click on the codes in brackets to read stories about the World Economic Outlook and the meetings. TOP STORIES FROM IMF MEETING > IMF urges Europe put brake on deep budget cuts > IMF: Greece, Spain should get time to cut deficits > IMF chides EU for "critically incomplete" response > IMF warns global slowdown deepens, prods US, Europe > IMF encouraged on Spain, official says > IMF, World Bank urge China, Japan to resolve dispute > China reps pull out of meeting amid Japan row > ECB's Noyer says lowering rates not a priority > What's Next: Diary of IMF, World Bank events OTHER TOP STORIES > Rating cut piles pressure on Spain to seek aid > Japan to waive most of Myanmar's $6.4 bln debt > Eleven euro states back financial transaction tax > ECB would buy bonds "heavily", then pause to assess > Italy's PM surprises with income tax cut, lifts VAT > Sweden regulator; EU bank union could lead to split > Merkel tells irate Greeks painful reforms will pay > Draghi says euro zone faces long road to recovery > Spain may get nod to ease pace of fiscal cuts > Recession forces Italy to up 2012 borrowing target > Hungary govt media says won't "give in" to IMF > IMF sees Greece missing debt targets by 2017 > Egypt eyes IMF deal in weeks to shore up economy > IMF forecasts for Iran show limited sanction hit NEW IMF GLOBAL FORECASTS > U.S. must avoid fiscal cliff, Canada quell housing > IMF cuts euro zone outlook, says ECB could cut rates > IMF cuts China, India, emerging Asia forecasts > IMF trims Japan forecast, more easing may be needed > IMF: UK should defer spending cuts if growth weak > IMF cuts Latin America outlook on global weakness > Euro zone crisis denting CIS regional growth > IMF cuts Africa 2012 GDP forecast, raises 2013 > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2012, 2013 HIGHLIGHTS > IMF, World Banking meetings in Tokyo > IMF Global Financial Stability Report > IMF seminars, speeches with monetary policymakers ANALYSIS > IMF vote reform bogged down by delays, deadlock > IMF's uneasy role in euro zone crisis INTERVIEWS > IMF's Shinohara says BOJ can ease more > IMF calls on U.S. to address fiscal cliff > S.Africa finmin sees "new normality" for rand COMMENTARY > Too bad Lagarde's not credible because she's right > IMF's long-term worry: higher rates > IMF forecasting faults don't change need for cuts (Asia Economics and Markets Desk)