World finance leaders endorsed a checklist of policy reforms aimed at pressuring Europe and the United States to tackle debt troubles that threaten to choke off global growth. To hold each others' feet to the fire, the nations -- meeting under the aegis of the International Monetary Fund -- agreed to review progress in six months. Double-click on the codes in brackets to read stories about the World Economic Outlook and the meetings: TOP STORIES FROM IMF MEETING > IMF backs EU, US to-do list to shield global growth > Spanish aid request from euro zone seen in November > HIGHLIGHTS-Comments at IMF, World Bank > Germany holds firm on Greece as IMF pressure mounts > What's Next: Diary of IMF, World Bank events > IMF urges Europe put brake on deep budget cuts > IMF chides EU for "critically incomplete" response > IMF warns global slowdown deepens, prods US, Europe > IMF, World Bank urge China, Japan to resolve dispute > China reps pull out of meeting amid Japan row INTERVIEWS > Geography no barrier to choice of WTO chief-Lamy > EBRD plans $4 bln fund to bolster emerging Europe > Vital Myanmar re-engages with lenders-US official > Canada dollar strong because of economy - Flaherty > Spain could get precautionary credit line-Rehn > ECB can buy Spanish bonds without ESM disbursement > World Bank official urges end to China, Japan row > IMF's Shinohara says BOJ can ease more > IMF calls on U.S. to address fiscal cliff > S.Africa finmin sees "new normality" for rand OTHER TOP STORIES > Spain says investor mood improving, liquidity strong > Draghi: ECB euro zone supervision operational in 2014 > Ireland, Portugal don't qualify for OMT-Asmussen > Spain says ECB plan ready to be used, no blocking > Iran FX reserves in "good position"-finance minister > Bundesbank head pulls out of 2nd Schaeuble breifing > Spain could get ESM precautionary credit line-Rehn > China says "dramatically reduced" yuan intervention > Canada: more time for budget cuts worth considering > Japan to waive most of Myanmar's $6.4 bln debt > Stories from the euro zone NEW IMF GLOBAL FORECASTS > U.S. must avoid fiscal cliff, Canada quell housing > IMF cuts euro zone outlook, says ECB could cut rates > IMF cuts China, India, emerging Asia forecasts > IMF trims Japan forecast, more easing may be needed > IMF: UK should defer spending cuts if growth weak > IMF cuts Latin America outlook on global weakness > Euro zone crisis denting CIS regional growth > IMF cuts Africa 2012 GDP forecast, raises 2013 > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2012, 2013 HIGHLIGHTS > IMF, World Banking meetings in Tokyo > IMF Global Financial Stability Report > IMF seminars, speeches with monetary policymakers ANALYSIS > IMF vote reform bogged down by delays, deadlock > IMF's uneasy role in euro zone crisis COMMENTARY > Too bad Lagarde's not credible because she's right > IMF's long-term worry: higher rates > IMF forecasting faults don't change need for cuts (Asia Economics and Markets Desk)