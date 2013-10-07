By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Tighter monetary policy in
advanced economies could create a bumpy ride for financial
markets around the world that central banks may be unable to
control, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
The Washington-based IMF, which is charged with preserving
global financial stability, said unconventional monetary
policies such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying
programs helped restore order and lift global growth in the wake
of the financial crisis in 2007-2009.
They also benefited emerging market countries despite some
complaints capital inflows would destabilize those economies as
investors sought higher returns.
But unwinding these policies may have much more profound
negative impacts, especially for countries that received the
largest capital inflows.
"As is typical in stretched markets, the bust appears much
more abrupt than the boom during which the seeds of financial
instability are sown," the IMF said, referring to the risk of
sharp reversals of capital flows.
Those risks were evident in an emerging market sell-off that
was sparked earlier this year when the Fed starting discussing
the possibility of scaling back its bond purchases. The Indian
rupee and Turkish lira sunk to record lows against the dollar.
Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil also faced pressure.
The Fund declined to specify which countries faced the
biggest risks from scaled-back asset purchases, though it said
Canada, Korea and Australia would likely fare the best.
Countries that may suffer include those that are
particularly exposed to capital outflows or higher U.S. interest
rates, and countries that have less money or currency
flexibility to weather shocks, the IMF said.
India and Indonesia in particular have more limited policies
to deal with the fallout, the Fund warned. And higher interest
rates could also squeeze South Africa's economy, although
domestic investors may step in if foreign investors withdraw,
the IMF said.
UNPREDICTABLE IMPACT
The challenge of exiting unconventional policies is
compounded by a less predictable relationship between central
bank actions and market-set interest rates, given the incredible
liquidity pumped into the financial system.
For example, the Fed has just about quadrupled its balance
sheet to about $3.7 trillion through a series of three
large-scale bond purchase programs.
"The vast excess (bank) reserves created by asset purchases
in some countries, as well as the complications from selling
such assets, make the exit from unconventional monetary policy
more challenging" than a typical tightening of monetary policy,
the IMF said.
Market reactions are also difficult to predict due to
uncertainty about future policy rates and how asset sales will
impact prices, the IMF said.
The IMF said it was also hard to measure when easy money
policies would outlast their utility and start creating more
problems than they solve. As in previous papers, it warned that
an overly long period of bond purchases could encourage more
risk-taking, reduce the incentive to implement structural
reforms, and undermine central banks' independence if they are
seen as financing government debts.
Communication about central banks' plans is key to tamp down
market volatility, the Fund said. The Fed and the Bank of
England have done a good job of communicating incremental
adjustments as the economies in the United States and the United
Kingdom recover.
But the Fund said there was room for clearer communication
on the Fed's principles for asset sales as well as the risks
from exiting too early or too late.