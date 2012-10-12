* Japan govt still needs to pass deficit-funding bill
* Low JGB yields support stable sovereign outlook
* Govt still has time to lower debt, deficits
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 12 The stand-off between Japan's
government and opposition parties is a concern as it has stalled
important legislation needed to fund government spending, credit
rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
Japanese policy making has ground to a halt since the end of
the regular session of parliament last month due to a standoff
between the government and the opposition.
This has delayed a bill that is crucial to funding the
budget for the current fiscal year and could delay the
government's response to a slowing economy.
Japan's politicians still have some time to bring down debt
as government bond yields are likely to remain low and the
current account balance is likely to remain in surplus for the
time being, Moody's senior vice president and regional credit
officer Tom Byrne told reporters.
"Confidence in Japan's government is tenuous," Byrne said.
"Tight Japanese government bond yields are likely to remain,
and this gives the authorities some time to reduce deficits."
Moody's rates Japan at Aa3, three notches below the top AAA
rating, with the outlook at stable.
Legislation needed to sell bonds for this fiscal year's
budget is in limbo. Opposition parties, who control the upper
house and can block legislation, have been stalling to force the
government to dissolve the lower house and call an election.
Without the bill, the government could run out of money by
the end of November.
Moody's will monitor these developments, but there are
several factors that support Japan's public debt and the rating
agency's stable outlook, Byrne said.
Japan has already been hit by a string of credit downgrades
because of concerns that it was not doing enough to curb its
debt burden, the world's largest at twice the value of its
annual economic output.
Still, Japanese investors' home bias for JGBs has increased,
said Byrne, who is visiting Japan for the International Monetary
Fund's annual meeting.
Domestic investors hold 91.3 percent of outstanding
government debt, according to Bank of Japan data.
Japan's holdings of investments overseas means that the
current account balance is likely to remain in surplus for the
next five years, which also supports Japan's public debt burden
because it means Japan is a net creditor to the world, Byrne
said.
The Bank of Japan, like central banks in the United States,
Europe and Britain, has been expanding its balance sheet by
purchasing government debt to keep yields low and support
economic growth.
Byrne said he underestimated how active the BOJ would be
with its asset purchases, which is a positive for Japan's
outlook.
However, central bank purchases of government debt is not
the ultimate solution to the current economic malaise and that
governments need to take steps to boost growth, Byrne said.