WASHINGTON Feb 4 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday it had completed the first assessment of
Morocco's economic program under a two-year precautionary credit
line, indicating the country had met all the performance
criteria of its $6.2 billion loan.
Nemat Shafik, the IMF's deputy managing director, said the
Moroccan authorities' economic strategy was "built appropriately
on fiscal consolidation, structural reforms and prudent monetary
and financial policies."
But the IMF urged the government to move forward with
reforms of its subsidy and pension systems.
Last month, Morocco's minister in charge of the issue said
the government might start reforming its expensive system of
subsidies for food and energy in June, if a political decision
was taken to do so.
State subsidies on food and energy shot up to 53 billion
dirham ($6.25 billion) in 2012 - 15 percent of total public
spending - from 48.8 billion in 2011 and 29.8 billion in 2010.
The government has said it wants to repair its finances by
reducing subsidies and shifting spending more toward the poor.
Subsidy reform is politically sensitive in Morocco, where
street protests erupted demanding democracy and better economic
management in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings across North
Africa.