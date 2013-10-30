WASHINGTON Oct 30 Mozambique's economic growth
should speed up to 8.3 percent next year from 7 percent this
year, led by accelerating business activity, the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
Mozambique, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies but
also one of its poorest, has attracted investors such as
Brazil's Vale and London-listed Rio Tinto
that are eager to develop some of the world's largest untapped
coal and gas reserves.
"Mozambique is likely to remain one of the most dynamic
economies in sub-Saharan Africa, in part thanks to the expected
natural resource boom," the IMF said in a statement after
visiting the country. However, the money from resources should
only materialize by the end of this decade, the IMF cautioned.
"Within this context, it will be important to continue the
focus on policies that attract investment in other sectors of
the economy, including in particular agriculture, where 80
percent of the Mozambican population makes a living," the IMF
said.
The IMF also called on the government to improve its tax
collection and increase investment in infrastructure and social
spending, while ensuring the money is spent in the best way.
The IMF said it welcomed the central bank's policies to
create more room for private sector credit and contain
inflation, but said it was important to remove impediments to
bank lending.
Mozambique's central bank cut its main lending rate by 50
basis points to 8.25 percent earlier this month, which it said
was consistent with meeting economic growth and inflation
targets for the country.
The bank noted that data from the national statistics agency
pointed to a decline in business confidence, as shown by the
economic climate index, reflecting a deteriorating outlook for
demand.
Last month, Mozambique sold its first dollar bond, a $500
million seven-year issue that yielded 8.5
percent. The bond was issued by the Ematum, a new
state tuna company, and the proceeds will go toward expanding a
tuna fleet, puzzling some investors.
The IMF said Mozambique should make sure that the tuna
company's non-commercial activities are reflected in the
government's budget and accounts next year.
IMF officials, who left Mozambique on Wednesday, did not
comment on the country's uncertain domestic political situation
in their statement.
The country's Renamo opposition group declared last week
that it was terminating a 1992 peace accord that ended a
1975-1992 civil war, prompting concerns that an escalation in
tensions could disrupt economic growth.