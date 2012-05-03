WASHINGTON May 3 The International Monetary Fund does not see a trend in South America toward state nationalization of private companies despite moves made by Bolivia and Argentina in recent weeks, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"It's a very diverse region and we would not call what we are seeing a trend," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters, responding to a question about Bolivia's decision this week to nationalize the local unit of Spain's Red Electrica.

Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales marked May Day, which was Tuesday, by ordering the army to take over the Cochabamba headquarters of the power transmission company known as TDE.

The move came two weeks after Argentina unveiled a plan to take control of the company's No. 1 oil company, YPF, from majority shareholder Repsol, based in Madrid.

The actions have ratcheted up tensions between the two South American governments and former colonial power Spain.

Rice declined to comment on the Bolivian move, but repeated the IMF's position that "a predictable investment climate is key in all countries and in all regions."

He said it was important to remember that the South American region "has enjoyed high levels of FDI, foreign direct investment, in recent years."

Many analysts believe Argentina's and Bolivia's actions will discourage foreign investors from pouring more money into the two countries.