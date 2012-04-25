TOKYO, April 25 The doubling of the
International Monetary Fund's firepower, an increase in Europe's
bailout fund and liquidity injections should be enough to
contain Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the head of the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on
Wednesday.
European officials need to boost economic growth with
deregulation, education and environment-friendly technology,
because there's little room to manoeuvre with fiscal policy and
monetary policy, said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria.
"We've run out of monetary policy room because interest
rates are around zero," Gurria said after giving a speech.
"We've run out of fiscal policy room because we're trying to
bring down fiscal deficits and accumulated debt. So, what to do?
We say, 'Go structural, go social, go green.'"
The IMF last weekend secured commitments of over $430
billion in funding, more than doubling its lending power to help
it safeguard economies from Europe's two-year-old debt crisis.
The funding boost follows Europe's agreement last month to
boost its bailout fund to $1 trillion and the European Central's
move to pour more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap,
three-year funds into the banking system since the end of
December.
The ECB's benchmark interest rate is currently at 1.0
percent.
European officials have been struggling to contain a debt
crisis that brought Greece to the brink of uncontrolled default.
The collapse of the Dutch government on Monday after the
opposition rejected an austerity budget needed to meet European
Union targets has fanned speculation that the crisis could
spread to Spain, Italy and Portugal; three countries with large
public debt.
Europe's debt crisis has also led some investors to turn a
wary eye to Japan, which has the worst debt burden among
industrialised economies at nearly twice the size of its $5
trillion economy.
Japan's tax revenue is the fifth-lowest among OECD members,
so higher taxes are essential to fiscal discipline, Gurria said.
However, Japan's rapidly ageing society makes it difficult to
cut fiscal spending, he said.
Gurria said he supported Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's plan to double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for welfare
spending, but Gurria chided the Japanese government because tax
hikes won't start until 2014.
"The average value-added tax in the OECD is 18 percent,"
Gurria said, referring to a tax similar to Japan's sales tax.
"The fact that you're moving from 5 percent to 10 percent is
commendable. The fact that you're taking so long is not
commendable."
Japan should start raising taxes right away and may
gradually need to raise them to 15 percent or more to improve
public finances, Gurria said.
Japan should use welfare spending targeted at low-income
households instead of tax breaks to offset the higher tax burden
in the short term, he said.