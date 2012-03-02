* U.S. economy faces risks; mild euro zone recession seen
* Chinese growth seen around 8 pct in next few years
* Demand for Latam commods should remain firm-Eyzaguirre
By Hilary Burke and Malena Castaldi
PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay, March 2 A renewed
drop in housing prices could thwart the U.S. economic recovery
in the short term while Washington's lack of a "credible,
comprehensive" fiscal plan poses a major medium-term risk, a top
IMF official said.
International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu
also said Chinese growth could fall by up to 4 percentage points
if the European crisis took a sharp turn for the worse. Zhu told
policymakers that proactive fiscal measures could trim that
impact down to 1 percentage point.
Zhu spoke to policymakers on Thursday. His remarks were
released for publication on Friday.
Zhu was more upbeat at a news conference on Friday. He told
reporters Chinese growth was expected to stay strong and
inflation was seen falling to a "manageable" 3 percent to 3.5
percent in 2012 after peaking at 5.5 percent in the last year.
"Looking forward, we see China will have a (more) moderate
but still strong around 8 percent GDP growth rate for the next
few years," Zhu told a news conference at the conclusion of a
seminar on macroprudential policies in the Uruguayan coastal
resort city of Punta del Este.
The IMF officially forecasts Chinese growth of 8.2 percent
this year, compared with overall global growth of 3.3 percent.
A "soft landing" for China's economy is encouraging for
Latin America because it will translate into sustained demand
for the region's commodities exports, including Uruguayan beef,
Chilean copper and Brazilian iron-ore, said Nicolas Eyzaguirre,
director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department.
Zhu said Latin American growth was slowing but he said this
was good in South American economies subject to overheating
pressures. The region faces significant downside risks, however,
in the form of a possible drop in commodity prices and tighter
credit conditions linked to Europe's banking woes.
He recommended bolstering fiscal policy buffers and
strengthening credibility in the region, while also doing more
to address the issue of "too-big-to-fail" local banks, perhaps
by applying higher capital requirements.
EUROPE CAN GET UNCONVENTIONAL
Zhu reiterated the Fund's outlook for a mild recession in
the euro zone in 2012, which it forecasts at -0.5 percent.
"It will be important for Europe to adjust its policy mix to
provide stronger support for growth. With decreasing
inflationary pressures, there is some scope for further easing
of monetary policy," Zhu said. "Given persistent market
tensions, the ECB should not hesitate to use unconventional
monetary policies."
He praised the "fiscal compact" signed by most European
countries that requires the adoption of specific fiscal rules at
the national level. But he said, "this compact is silent on the
sharing of fiscal risks across countries."
Zhu said policymakers face three main challenges currently:
global financial deleveraging, large capital flows and excess
global liquidity, which he said has surpassed excess levels seen
in 2007.