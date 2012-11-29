* Must broaden taxes to narrow fiscal deficit: IMF directors
* Urge Pakistan to continue to engage with the Fund
* Pakistan's $11 billion IMF program lapsed in 2011
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 Pakistan should reduce
subsidies and widen the tax base to tackle the government's
bloated budget deficit, the International Monetary Fund's board
said on Thursday.
The Pakistani government should also reform tax policy and
boost tax compliance in the long-term to reduce the fiscal
deficit, which is likely to reach 6.5 percent of national income
by June 2013, above the government's target of 4.7 percent, Fund
directors said.
"(IMF) directors underscored that reducing the large fiscal
deficit is essential for restoring macroeconomic and external
stability," the IMF said in a summary of the board's discussion
on Pakistan last week.
The board also called on Pakistan to discuss its policies
with the Fund.
Less than 1 percent of Pakistan's 180 million citizens pay
income tax and no one is believed to have been prosecuted for
tax evasion in 25 years, to the dismay of Western allies who
have contributed billions of dollars in aid.
Pakistan's new tax chief, Ali Arshad Hakeem, has pledged to
make the country's elite pay their fair share. To get more
people into the program, he also plans to offer a 10-week
amnesty that forgives past offenses and only places a small tax
burden on participants in the first two years.
But the IMF said some of its directors said Pakistan should
reconsider the tax amnesty. It did not provide further details.
Fund directors also urged the government to consider
alternative tax measures beyond a VAT tax, which is often
difficult to implement, such as strengthening the income tax.
The IMF periodically reviews countries whose IMF programs
have lapsed, but who still owe money to the Fund. Pakistan's $11
billion IMF loan program ended in 2011 because of slow
implementation of fiscal reforms, and some analysts have since
warned about a possible balance of payments crisis.
The IMF board also said Pakistan should have a more
independent central bank that will fight inflation, which is
likely to return to double digits in the fiscal year ending in
June 2013.
The State Bank of Pakistan cut its key policy rate by 50
basis points in October, saying inflation had slowed in recent
months.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Gregorio)