WASHINGTON, March 24 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it had wrapped up its second review of Pakistan's performance under its IMF loan program, allowing for the disbursement of a $555.6 million tranche.

In completing the review, the IMF said it approved Pakistan's request for waivers for a failure to meet some performance criteria, including government borrowing from the central bank. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)