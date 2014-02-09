DUBAI Feb 9 Pakistan's finance minister said on
Sunday that the country's economic growth was encouraging and
that tax collection had risen 26 percent in January.
Ishaq Dar, speaking at a news conference with the
International Monetary Fund's mission chief for Pakistan, also
said the IMF seemed to be more or less satisfied with the
central bank's net asset reserves.
Last September, the IMF saved Pakistan from possible default
by agreeing to lend it $6.7 billion over three years. In return,
Pakistan must make good on reforms such as a longstanding
promise to privatise loss-making state companies.
Dar said on Sunday that completion of Pakistan's reforms
appeared to be on track.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)