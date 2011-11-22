WASHINGTON Nov 22 The 2011/12 outlook for
Pakistan's economy is "challenging," with global risk aversion
and security concerns likely to limit capital inflows, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said in a statement after talks with Pakistani
officials that the authorities were committed to reforms to
boost medium-term economic prospects.
"Pakistani authorities and the mission agreed that
containing the budget deficit in 2011/12, a cautious monetary
policy, and a responsive exchange rate would reduce
vulnerabilities, contain inflation and protect Pakistan's
international reserves," the IMF said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)