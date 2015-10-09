LIMA, Oct 9 (IFR) - Panama has embarked on a series of
non-deal roadshows as it readies an up to US$1bn international
bond next year and seeks to lure more foreigners into its
domestic market.
The government has already visited accounts in the US,
Europe and Japan and hopes to soon head to the Middle East,
Katyuska Correa de Jimenez, the country's head of public credit,
told IFR on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Lima on Friday.
The idea is to broaden the Central American country's
funding base and encourage more international investors to buy
local treasury notes - a market that has been Euroclearable
since 2014.
The move is part of a broader strategy to deepen the
treasury and local debt markets and please the rating agencies
which have put a clear emphasis on such developments.
Just US$400m of the US$3.5bn in outstanding local Panamanian
treasuries are in foreign hands despite the fact that they are
Euroclearable and trade some 50bp-60bp wide to the country's
global bonds.
This comes as the government awaits congressional approval
of its 2016 budget which includes some US$2.5bn in external and
internal debt financing.
About US$2bn of that amount is expected to be split between
domestic and international bond offerings, with the remaining
likely coming from multilateral institutions.
Timing of the international bond will depend on market
conditions, though it is expected to come in the first half,
given that amortization payments spike in March and June.
"Volatility is too high (at the moment)," said Correa.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Davide Scigliuzzo)