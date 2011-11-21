Saab expects talks to supply jets to Bulgaria to start within months
SOFIA, June 14 Sweden's Saab expects to enter into talks with Bulgaria in a few months to supply it with new Gripen fighter jets, a company executive said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Nov 21 The Panama Canal's expansion is driving growth and demand in Panama, where economic growth is set to exceed 8.5 percent this year, making it one of the fastest-growing countries in the Western Hemisphere, the IMF said on Monday.
"Near-term prospects are favorable, although global risks associated with economic activity and financial stability are on the rise," the IMF said in a statement at the end of regular economic consultations with Panama's authorities.
It said inflation would likely remain relatively high in Panama, but should gradually decline as global commodity prices ease.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)
SOFIA, June 14 Sweden's Saab expects to enter into talks with Bulgaria in a few months to supply it with new Gripen fighter jets, a company executive said on Wednesday.
TOULOUSE, June 14 EasyJet could look at buying more Airbus A321neo aircraft instead of smaller A320neos, the British carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday, as the firm tries to reduce costs and increase capacity on busy European routes.