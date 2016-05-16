WARSAW May 16 Poland's plans to convert Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys could undermine the financial system
if implemented, hurting credit and economic growth, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.
The eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) won power last
year partly because it promised to help thousands of Poles who
took out loans in Swiss francs when the franc was cheaper
against the zloty. Those borrowers had seen the cost of their
loans surge as the value of the franc skyrocketed.
"Instead, the focus should be on supporting distressed
mortgage holders on a case-by-case basis," the IMF said in a
statement.
A tax on bank assets, recently introduced by PiS, could also
reduce credit supply and should be replaced with "a more
growth-friendly tax on profits and remunerations," the IMF said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor
Szary)