WASHINGTON, July 16 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday approved a 1.48 billion euro ($1.81 billion) loan
disbursement to Portugal under the country's 78-billion-euro
international bailout and urged it to stick to strong economic
policies and reforms so it can regain access to capital markets.
"It will be important to maintain the commitment to strong
policies and structural reforms to foster sustainable growth,
especially through labor and product markets reform, to
strengthen debt dynamics, and to regain market access," the IMF
said in a statement.
It said Portugal's end-2012 fiscal targets "remains within
reach" but cautioned that weaker revenues meant that the
authorities risked missing the budget deficit goals.
Portugal met last year's budget deficit goal of 5.9 percent
of gross domestic product. This year it must post a budget
deficit of 4.5 percent of GDP and next year 3 percent.
It called for "requiring close monitoring of developments
and continued efforts to strengthen tax compliance".
The IMF praised Portugal for its "strong program
implementation" despite constraints posed by the euro zone debt
crisis. It said reforms to boost competitiveness and growth in
Portugal were critical. A recent sharp rise in unemployment
underscored the need for further reforms in labor market
policies, the IMF added.
Earlier this month the European Commission said Lisbon would
have to come up with new cost-cutting plans for next year after
the country's constitutional court ruled that pay cuts to civil
servants cannot be applied just to workers in the public sector.
The cuts are part of the government austerity measures and
apply to holiday subsidies and amount to up to months' wages.