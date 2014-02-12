WASHINGTON Feb 12 The International Monetary
Fund's board on Wednesday said Portugal was on track with the
conditions of its bailout program, and gave the euro zone
country about 910 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Portugal has so far gotten about 25 billion euros of the
26.9 billion euros the Fund pledged over three years to help
Lisbon deal with a debt crisis, the IMF said.
Portugal plans to exit from its international bailout this
June, just as its economy is expected to post the first year of
growth since 2010.
The biggest threats to exiting the loan program are
potential decisions by the country's constitutional court that
could challenge austerity measures required under the bailout.
The court has already thrown out several important measures
over the past two years, forcing the government to come up with
alternative steps in order to meet deficit targets.
"The Portuguese authorities' implementation of their
Fund-supported program has been commendable, despite recent
legal setbacks," IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik said
in a statement.
"At the same time, while the short-term outlook has
improved, unemployment, while declining, remains high and risks
remain," she said.
Portugal's jobless rate declined for the third consecutive
quarter in the three months that ended in December, falling to
15.3 percent, from 15.6 percent in the third quarter, the
National Statistics Institute said last week.
Before that, unemployment had continually rose for two
years, to a record high in the first quarter of 2013, as the
country grappled with a recession and the weight of austerity
imposed by its 78 billion euro ($106 billion) EU/IMF bailout
deal.
The IMF called on Portugal to continue structural reforms to
boost the economy's growth potential, including greater labor
market flexibility and improvements in tax collection.
"The commitment by the European leaders to support Portugal
until full market access is regained, combined with continued
strong program implementation, is essential to help the country
remain resilient to shocks and consolidate progress," Shafik
said.
Portugal wants to demonstrate to investors that it can issue
bonds to ensure a smooth exit from its bailout, and managed a
successful bond issue in January.
But many economists doubt Lisbon can exit its bailout
without some sort of precautionary lending program, unlike
Ireland, which made a 'clean exit' from its assistance plan late
last year.