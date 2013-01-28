* Issuance aims to build yield curve
DUBAI, Jan 28 Qatar plans to issue local
currency sovereign bonds with three- and five-year maturities
this year as part of efforts to build a yield curve for its debt
market, an International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.
"They are going to issue three- and five-year domestic
government bonds in 2013. They did not mention the timing of the
issuance but there will be more than one issuance and the
objective is to build a domestic sovereign yield curve,"
A.Prasad, the IMF's mission chief for Qatar, told Reuters.
He said the government did not disclose any specific amounts
or other details of the bond sales to the IMF, which concluded
regular consultations with Qatar earlier this month.
The bond issues could be a big step in the efforts of the
tiny, gas-rich state to attract investment to its debt market,
helping fund its massive infrastructure building plans while
increasing its attractiveness as a regional financial centre.
Qatar has issued local currency bonds before: in January
2011, the central bank (QCB) issued a 50 billion riyal ($14
billion), three-year bond directly to local banks as a step to
drain excess money from the banking system.
However, "the previous bonds were one-off issuances, and
there has been no secondary market trading. Now, they want to
build the domestic bond yield curve, so the new issuances will
be tradable instruments," Prasad said.
Central bank officials could not be reached to comment.
Prasad said the timing of this year's bond issues was likely to
revolve around maturities of previously issued debt, so that
Qatar could refinance the debt.
Some 19 billion riyals worth of short-term government notes
of up to one year are set to mature this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Qatari authorities did not mention any plans for issuing
dollar-denominated sovereign debt in 2013, Prasad said. In
recent months, Qatar-related debt denominated in dollars has
drawn strong demand from international investors; majority
state-owned Qatar Telecom saw heavy bids for a $1
billion bond sale last week.
This year's sovereign riyal bonds could attract similar
interest given the riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar and the
possibility they would offer a higher return than dollar bonds.
An IMF report this month found the riyal was "undervalued"
in terms of its real effective exchange rate against a range of
other currencies; this is not likely to prompt Qatar to change
the peg - especially since the IMF predicted the undervaluation
would narrow over the medium term - but the inherent firmness of
the riyal is positive for investors.
POLICY
A big issue for Qatar's small but wealthy domestic economy
is how to prevent big flows of money from destabilising the
banking system.
In addition to the bond issue in 2011, the central bank
launched monthly auctions of 91-, 182- and 273-day Treasury
bills in May and August that year to soak up excess funds. As a
result, available liquidity dropped to a mere 5.8 billion riyals
at the end of 2011 from 73.2 billion riyals a year before, the
QCB has said.
But liquidity began building again last year with bank
deposits soaring to a record 448.9 billion riyals in November, a
30.5 percent jump from a year ago, latest QCB data show.
Loose liquidity has pushed the average three-month interbank
lending rate down to 0.76 percent in November, the lowest since
June 2011, from a March peak of 1.75 percent. Meanwhile, funds
parked at the QCB's low-yielding deposit facility more than
doubled in May-November 2012 from the previous seven months.
The QCB has been draining a constant 4 billion riyals in its
monthly T-bill auctions, but the IMF says the central bank must
now start managing liquidity fluctuations more finely through
more flexible open market operations.
"We have recommended to the QCB that...if there are
liquidity movements and fluctuations in the short term, it would
be useful to have a reverse repo instrument to absorb
liquidity; they see merit in these suggestions," Prasad said.
"They want to move into more open market operations, but it
will take some time," he said, adding that cooperation between
the central bank and the finance ministry would be necessary.
The QCB told the IMF that its ability to engage in open
market operations, which would help keep the interbank lending
rate near the policy rate, was limited by a shallow interbank
market and the lack of an active secondary T-bill market.
A newly established debt management office at the Ministry
of Economy and Finance should help modernise policies and
financing strategies, the IMF said.
Overall, Qatar's current policy mix looks appropriate with
monetary policy expected to remain accommodative for some more
time, Prasad also said.
The QCB cut its overnight deposit rate by a total 75 basis
points in April and August 2011 to the current 0.75 percent to
discourage banks from parking excess money at its accounts,
support lending and bring the rate closer to its U.S. benchmark.
The riyal's peg to the dollar means the QCB needs to keep rates
aligned with U.S. benchmarks to avoid excessive capital inflows.
SPENDING
Qatar's infrastructure plans are gigantic; the country of
1.8 million people plans to spend $11 billion on a new
international airport, $5.5 billion on a deepwater seaport, and
$36 billion on rail projects over the next decade or so, partly
in preparation to host the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament.
The government plans to boost spending by around 5 percent
to 178.6 billion riyals in the fiscal year that ends in March,
including spending on wages, services and infrastructure.
However, the government still expects to post a comfortable
budget surplus of 27.8 billion riyals, and Prasad said the IMF's
studies suggested Qatar was not in danger of running out of
money.
The government's fiscal policy is prudent with its
international reserves, including the sovereign wealth fund,
estimated at $215 billion, he said. Because of Qatar's gas
earnings and rising non-oil revenues, that is projected to rise
to around $485 billion by 2017 or 2018, according to the IMF.
"We have done a fiscal sustainability analysis that over the
medium term shows that the government has space to spend
more...but they are still saving," he said.
The IMF estimates Qatar will be able to keep saving about
$50 billion each year until 2017 via its sovereign wealth fund.
Prasad said the Qatari economy's ability to absorb heavy
infrastructure spending was an issue, but added: "At this point
of time, there are no overheating concerns."
