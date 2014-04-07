LONDON, April 7 Britain urged the U.S. Congress
on Monday to stop delaying approval of reforms to the
International Monetary Fund that would give more power at the
institution to emerging economies.
Finance minister George Osborne, in a speech in Rio de
Janeiro, said it was time for the world's new heavyweight
nations such as Brazil to have a bigger say at the IMF.
"Let's implement the reforms we have agreed to in our
international institutions like the IMF, so that countries like
Brazil have the enhanced status and say that your economic
strength earns you the right to," Osborne said.
"The failure of the U.S. Congress to ratify the agreed IMF
reforms is bad for the institution and bad for the international
community," he said. "I urge the Administration and Congress to
act to pass them now."
Osborne is due to attend a twice-yearly meeting of
policymakers at the IMF in Washington later this week when the
issue of reform is likely to come up again.
A bid to get Congress to approve reforms of the IMF was
dropped last month amid concerns that it could hold up a bill
providing aid to Ukraine. The two proposals were included in the
same legislation and Republican opposition to the extra funding
included in the IMF plan threatened to torpedo it.
The White House has been urging Congress for a year to
approve a shift of $63 billion from an IMF crisis fund to its
general accounts, as agreed by the U.S. government in 2010.
Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the IMF, said
last month she would continue to work for the reforms.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)