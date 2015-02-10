WASHINGTON/MOSCOW Feb 10 The IMF's board last month discussed two options for moving forward on voting reforms without the United States, including a proposal under which Washington would lose its veto power at the global lender, according to three sources familiar with the proposals.

The sources, who have seen an IMF staff paper laying out the options, said the plan would ask the United States to temporarily give up its controlling share of IMF votes, amid growing frustration with U.S. foot-dragging on reforms meant to give emerging markets more say at the institution. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington and Lidia Kelly in Moscow; Additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in Istanbul; Editing by James Dalgleish)