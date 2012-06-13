WASHINGTON, June 13 The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday pressed member countries to authorize IMF voting reforms agreed in 2010 that would move China into the third spot of IMF voters and give other emerging economies like Brazil and Russia greater say.

The push by Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, following a board meeting to review progress in the 2010 reforms, comes amid growing frustration among emerging economies with the slow pace of governance changes at the global lender.

Member countries have been given until the October meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Tokyo to sign off on the reforms.

The 2010 reforms, however, are subject to approval by the U.S. Congress, which is highly unlikely before the November presidential elections because it would require authorizing additional funding for the IMF.

While the United States is not the only member country that has not yet authorized the changes, it is by far the largest and most important.

"I call on the remaining member countries to complete the necessary legislative steps and other legal measures quickly to implement these important reforms within the agreed timeframe." Lagarde said in a statement.

The reforms include a doubling of IMF quotas, or membership subscriptions, and changes in the make-up of the IMF's 24-member board, in which two chairs occupied by European countries would be allocated to emerging economies. Some countries are pushing a third chair for African countries.

As of Tuesday, 107 members, with 66.84 percent of quota shares, had consented to their proposed quota increases, with 81 members still outstanding.

"Time is running out," the IMF said in a document published after the board meeting. "With only four months remaining on the timeline suggested by the board of governors, a strong effort is needed to make the 2010 governance and quota reforms effective no later than the 2012 IMF/World Bank annual meetings in October."

IMF governance reforms are expected to be discussed at a leaders' summit of the Group of 20 developed and developing countries in Mexico on June 17-18. Brazil has said it will not contribute to new IMF resources without a strong commitment by leaders to greater say for emerging economies in the IMF.