LIMA Oct 8 International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the global lender might push
ahead with interim steps to give emerging markets a bigger say
despite a stalemate in the U.S. Congress over approval of
broader governance reforms.
Reforms agreed in 2010 would put Brazil, China, India and
Russia among the fund's top 10 shareholders, but they still need
approval from the U.S. Congress, frustrating emerging markets
that pushed hard for more voting power and prompting warnings
from Europe about the dangers of U.S. isolation.
IMF policymakers have said they will come up with ideas on
how to push ahead with reform by mid-December. Lagarde said time
was slipping by.
"If it lasts for a little longer, we will have to look at an
alternative solution," she told a news conference, adding this
would not be a substitute for full-fledged reform.
One option is an ad hoc increase to the quota for key
emerging economies without requiring any change in the U.S.
position, although the Group of 24 developing economies kept up
pressure for a more radical alternative.
Taking halfway steps would reduce pressure on Congress to
ratify the changes. The Bank of Mexico's governor, Agustin
Carstens, who chairs the IMF's advisory committee, told Reuters:
"The best possible result would be for the U.S. to deal with it
.. that's the first-best option and we are hoping for it to
materialize."
Even an ad hoc increase would need backing from Washington.
Asked if the United States would support interim measures, a
senior U.S. Treasury official said there were no second-best
options.
The administration had noticed a greater comfort with the
reforms among lawmakers along with a sense of necessity and was
not giving up on full implementation, the official said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs monthly meetings of the euro
zone finance ministers, said the United States had to take
responsibility again for international financial institutions.
"I would say it is in the U.S. interest to do that," he
said. "They should not be isolated, especially not as China is
becoming more and more active in our institutions, which is
welcome."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by
Leslie Adler)