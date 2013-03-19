Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT, March 19 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde called on Tuesday for governments to shore up or wind down weak banks and push ahead with financial regulation reform to help the global economy recover.
In a speech in Frankfurt entitled "The Global Financial Sector - Transforming the Landscape", Lagarde said she was concerned about the uneven implementation of bank regulation, "particularly the delay of Basel III in major jurisdictions".
"Weak banks are still a drag on growth. Balance sheet repair needs to be tackled at the same time as regulatory reform, in a mutually reinforcing manner," Lagarde said.
She said troubled banks needed to be recapitalised or wound down and for systemically relevant European banks the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could be used as a backstop.
It was "unacceptable" that some banks were still considered "too-important-to-fail" and this needed to be fixed, she said.
