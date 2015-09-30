JGBs edge up as Nikkei fall gives market some breathing room
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday as a slide in Tokyo stocks provided the bond market some breathing room after several days of losses.
LONDON, Sept 30 Global foreign exchange reserves rose in the second quarter of 2015, breaking a shrinking trend that started in third quarter of last year, data showed on Wednesday
Numbers from the International Monetary Fund showed global foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.46 trillion in the second quarter of 2015, from $11.44 trillion in the first quarter. The total amount of allocated foreign exchange holdings rose to $6.66 trillion from $6.06 trillion in the prior quarter.
The value of euros held in allocated or known global foreign exchange reserves rose to $1.37 trillion from $1.26 trillion.
Despite the rise, the share of euros as a percentage of allocated reserves dipped to 20.5 percent from around 20.8 percent in the first quarter, near its lowest in more than a decade. At its peak, in 2009, the euro's share of reserves was 28 percent. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.